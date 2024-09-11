Harris wants a second presidential debate. Trump gives mixed signals.

After a strong debate performance Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign called for a second one to be held in October.

“Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?" Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement Tuesday night.

Following the first debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow whether his running mate should debate Trump again.

"Look, I don't want to speak for her, but I would be there encouraging her to do it every day," Walz responded, and there is data to back up his confidence.

Three polls found that Harris outperformed Trump during Tuesday's debate. CNN/SSRS showed Harris beating Trump by a margin of 63%-37%, SoCal Strategies/On Point Politics/Red Eagle Politics had Harris over Trump by 53%-34% and YouGov found that Harris bested Trump by a margin of 54%-31%.

Yet Trump sought to portray himself Wednesday as the debate’s clear winner, and used that assertion as a possible excuse for not agreeing to a second debate.

"The first thing they did is ask for a debate because when a fighter loses, he says 'I want a rematch,'" Trump said during a Wednesday morning interview on Fox & Friends.

Trump repeated that message in a post on Truth Social.

“In the World of Boxing or UFC, when a Fighter gets beaten or knocked out, they get up and scream, ‘I DEMAND A REMATCH, I DEMAND A REMATCH!’ Well, it’s no different with a Debate,” he wrote. “She was beaten badly last night. Every Poll has us WINNING, in one case, 92-8, so why would I do a Rematch?”

Trump has, of course, backtracked on his commitment to hold debates. Last month, for instance, he abruptly announced he was pulling out of the ABC News debate and instead proposed that the two candidates face off on Fox News instead. Harris refused that demand and Trump ultimately relented and appeared in last night's previously agreed to debate.

And by Wednesday afternoon, Trump was shifting again, telling reporters in Shanksville, Pa., that he was still considering more debates.

“When you win, you don’t really necessarily have to do it a second time, so we’ll see,” Trump said, before adding, “Are we going to do a rematch, I just don’t know. We’ll think about it.”

Pressed on whether he would agree to participate in a Sept. 25 debate on NBC, Trump said, “I would do NBC. I’d do Fox too.”