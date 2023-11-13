The Baltimore Orioles pulled off a stunning turnaround in 2023. After finishing fourth in the AL East in 2022, they surged to a 101-win, division-winning season. And rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson was at the center of it all.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson wins AL Rookie of the Year

Henderson was named the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after his brilliant performance in 2023. He beat out Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee and Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas for the honor.

Henderson earned the award after hitting .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs as a rookie. Those numbers give fans a glimpse of his potential but don't tell the full story of his rookie season.

Henderson opened the year in a massive slump. The 22-year-old hit just .201/.332/.370 the first two months of the season. After beginning the year in the middle of the Orioles' batting order, Henderson was dropped to the bottom amid his struggles.

He found his stride in June. Henderson made an adjustment and hit .320 with six home runs that month. From June 2 through the rest of the season, he hit .276/.322/.535 with 23 home runs.

The Orioles showed full confidence in Henderson after his June surge. He moved to the first or second spot in the batting order as the Orioles battled the Tampa Bay Rays for the division title down the stretch. He kept up his strong offensive performance while giving the Orioles excellent defense at third base and shortstop.

Henderson finished the year with 4.6 fWAR, leading all American League rookies.

With the Orioles now on the map, Henderson will face even bigger expectations heading into his second season in the big leagues. If he can build on his rookie-year success, it won't be long before he is contending for MVP awards.