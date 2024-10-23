National

Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — A grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has been killed in a vehicle strike, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials said the female grizzly known as No. 399 and beloved by nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and other visitors to the park in the Rockies of western Wyoming is confirmed dead after being struck.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!