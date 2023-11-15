Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged wife goes to court for 1st time

NEW YORK — The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach, New York, murder suspect Rex Heuermann attended one of his court appearances for the first time on Wednesday.

Asa Ellerup filed for divorce six days after Heuermann's July arrest for the murders of three sex workers. He has pleaded not guilty.

Heuermann's routine court appearance on Long Island on Wednesday was to allow attorneys to work out scheduling matters.

Ellerup, who recently visited Heuermann in jail, is under contract with a production company, according to her attorney.

Ellerup's attorney has signaled she plans to attend every court date going forward so she can see the evidence for herself.

Ellerup told ABC News in July after the arrest, "[My children] have been crying themselves to sleep and I've been crying myself to sleep, too."

Heuermann was arrested in July for the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies were found on Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007, though he has not been charged in that case. Prosecutors said the investigation into Brainard-Barnes' murder is ongoing.

He is due back in court on Feb. 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.