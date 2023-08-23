Giants TE Tommy Sweeney stable after experiencing 'medical event' at practice

The New York Giants announced that tight end Tommy Sweeney is in stable condition after experiencing a "medical condition" at practice on Wednesday.

The nature of Sweeney's "medical condition" was not initially clear. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports that Sweeney was down of the field for several minutes while being tended to by medical staff. It's not clear from reports if Sweeney experienced contact before falling.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll stood by as Sweeney received medical attention. Sweeney eventually left the field on a cart sitting upright with his shirt off.

The Giants later provided an update on his status in a statement:

"TE Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room," the statement reads. "He is stable, alert and conversant."

No further details were initially provided.

Sweeney, 28, is in his fourth NFL season and his first with the Giants. He previously played three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, tallying 18 catches from 165 yards and a touchdown.

Sweeney caught a touchdown in New York's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. He's part of a tight end group that also includes Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager.