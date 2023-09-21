Giannis Antetokounmpo & loyalty in the modern NBA | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

In the first solo episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill talks through loyalty in the modern NBA, specifically as it relates to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before signing with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the day of LeBron James’ “Decision” and was labeled the “loyal superstar” for a few years before leaving OKC for California. Since then, the “loyal superstar” label has been given to Giannis.

Nearing 30 years old, Giannis is starting to think of himself as an older player and also starting to worry about his legacy and how much time he has left as a championship-level player.

The Milwaukee Bucks recently saw an ownership change, which isn’t typical of a championship-level team with a superstar-level player. Are there already concerns in Milwaukee that Giannis is going to leave? Should they consider trading him before he hits free agency?

If Giannis were to end up with another franchise, Vinnie wonders if the next “loyal superstar” that everyone will start circling around is Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

