Giannis Antetokounmpo scores NBA season-high 59, rallies Bucks from 18-point deficit past Pistons

On a night where Victor Wembanyama scored 50, Giannis Antetokounmpo one-upped him.

The Bucks star posted 59 points to lead Milwaukee to a 127-120 win over the Detroit Pistons. He took over with 11 points in the five-minute overtime session to secure the victory. He had a shot at 60 but chose to dribble out the clock in the final seconds with his Bucks holding a seven point lead.

The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.