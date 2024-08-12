Georgia voted No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

Georgia is atop the preseason AP Top 25 too.

A week after the Bulldogs were picked as the No. 1 team in the coaches poll, Georgia was also chosen by the voters in the AP poll as the top team in the country heading into the 2024 season. The Bulldogs got 46 first-place votes and are ahead of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

The Buckeyes got 15 first-place votes and Oregon got one. No other team got a first-place vote.

Notre Dame and Florida State are the only two teams in the top 10 who aren’t members of the Big Ten or SEC. Ole Miss is at No. 6 ahead of the Fighting Irish and Penn State is at No. 8 ahead of the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines and FSU at No. 10.