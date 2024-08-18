Georgia sheriff's deputy killed after being 'ambushed' responding to domestic dispute call

DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a call about a domestic dispute, officials said.

Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge identified the deceased deputy as Brandon Cunningham, a 30-year-old father of two.

"Tonight, we've lost a hero," Gulledge said.

Cunningham and another deputy were "ambushed" while responding to a home in Hiram after receiving reports of a domestic dispute, Maj. Ashley Henson said during a press conference later Saturday night.

"Unfortunately, it appears as if our deputies were ambushed," Henson said, calling it a "tremendously tragic situation."

Upon arriving at the address, the deputies were met with gunfire from the suspect inside the home, Henson said.

Cunningham was struck, while the other deputy avoided the gunfire.

A female victim at the scene was also shot and was transported to the ICU. She was in stable condition as of Saturday night, officials said.

The male suspect, who officials have not identified, was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cunningham was a father of two who had worked for the sheriff's department since 2020.

His death marks the first officer killed in the line of duty in the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement shared to Facebook, the department called it "one of the hardest in the history of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office."

"I ask that you pray for this family -- both blood and blue," Gulledge said during the press conference. "Everybody here is hurting, our whole staff is hurting."

