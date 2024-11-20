Fugitive arrested after a standoff in Chicago is being returned to Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. — (AP) — A man arrested in August after a 15-hour police standoff at a restaurant a few blocks from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago is being returned to Mississippi, where he had escaped from a county jail.

Joshua Zimmerman is being extradited, Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed Wednesday to The Associated Press. She would not say when he is being moved, and it was not immediately clear whether Zimmerman is represented by an attorney.

“Due to this being an open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time,” Martin said.

Zimmerman was arrested Aug. 21 at a seafood restaurant a few blocks from the United Center in Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention was taking place. The Marshals Service said there was “no connection or threat to the event or those attending.” Investigators said they believed Zimmerman was working at the restaurant.

Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed when he fled from the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 14.

At the time of the escape, Zimmerman was set to make a court appearance on Mississippi charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He was also awaiting extradition to Texas, where he is charged with murder, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

According to court records in Harris County, Texas, Zimmerman is accused of fatally shooting a woman, Keyanna Mercer, at a Houston motel on Sept. 2, 2023. The two were asked to leave the motel after multiple complaints of fighting, and when staff members checked the room to see if they had left, they found Mercer’s body with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Court records also show Zimmerman was arrested in Connecticut in 2022 on a felony sexual assault charge. He pleaded not guilty and was freed on a $200,000 bond, but a warrant was later issued for his re-arrest.

Days after Zimmerman's arrest in Chicago, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department in north Mississippi said it had set new security procedures. A former deputy jailer was fired from his job and charged with conveying articles useful for the escape of a prisoner.

