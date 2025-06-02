French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic picks up 100th win at Roland-Garros, will face Alexander Zverev in quarterfinals

At his 21st French Open, Novak Djokovic is still making history. The Serbian great earned his 100th French Open win on Monday with a victory over Britian's Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

With the win, the No. 6-seeded Djokovic advances to the French Open quarterfinals, where he will face German Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 seed. Zverev earned a walkover win over Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor, who retired after two sets, to advance.

The unranked Norrie never really stood a chance against the mighty Djokovic. The Serbian started strong, defeating Norrie 6-2 in set one. A more competitive second set was briefly broken up by a medical stoppage as trainers attended to Norrie's ankle. After play continued, Djokovic stayed in control to win the set 6-3.

In the third set, Djokovic made light work of Norrie, cruising to through the first few games largely uncontested. Norrie fought back to take one more game, and nearly tried to take another, before Djokovic finished him off with a 6-2 win.

With his 100th victory, Djokovic hits the milestone for the first time in his career. Only Rafael Nadal, the "King of Clay," holds more French Opens wins than him. Djokovic also holds 99 wins in the Australian Open, an event that he had won a record 10 times.