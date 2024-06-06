Four firefighters injured battling 60-acre wildfire in Napa County, Cal Fire says

NEW YORK — Four firefighters were injured Wednesday while battling a 60-acre wildfire in Napa County, California, officials said.

The Crystal Fire, which was burning amid high heat, was about 65% contained by the evening, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The four firefighters were being treated at local hospitals for injuries "related to response in the steep, rocky terrain and hot summer conditions," fire officials said.

"They are all expected to make full recoveries," Cal Fire officials said on social media.

Firefighters had been dispatched to the blaze on the east side of Napa County at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cal Fire Division Chief Mike Wink said in a video update.

"This area had been previously burned by the Glass Fire in 2020, so the fuels were mostly a grassy oak woodland," Wink said. "Not a lot of brush, it was very receptive to our north and west wind that we had this afternoon."

Temperatures in the area reached about 101 degrees on Wednesday, he said. Twenty fire engines and other vehicles were expected to be on the scene fighting the fire overnight, fire officials said.

"CAL FIRE Law Enforcement was on scene and is investigating the cause," officials said.

