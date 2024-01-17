Four college students rescued by helicopter after camping during winter storm in Kentucky

NEW YORK — Four college students camping in Red River Gorge in Kentucky were rescued by helicopter Tuesday morning after getting stranded on Courthouse Rock, Powell County Search and Rescue said.

The four students from Asbury University were camping overnight and "underestimated the weather conditions," Powell County officials said. After waking up to snow on Tuesday, the four realized it was unsafe to climb down from the Rock and called for help.

Members of Powell County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to assess the trail conditions for the rescue. After starting to trek to the top of Courthouse Rock, the rescue team realized the safest way to rescue the group was by helicopter.

The helicopter, flown by Kentucky State Police, was able to rescue the four students at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Fortunately, none of the students were injured.

"Other than being cold, all four students seemed to be in good spirits," Powell County officials said.

"This call was one of the most dangerous rescues ever attempted in the Gorge," Powell County Fire and Rescue said. "Climbing Courthouse Rock is extremely treacherous even when conditions are favorable."

Kentucky State Police, REDSTAR Wilderness EMS, MiddleFork Fire and Rescue, Powell County Search and Rescue and Wolfe County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue efforts.

