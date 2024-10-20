Formula 1: Charles Leclerc dominates United States Grand Prix ahead of Carlos Sainz

It was all Ferrari in the United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc took the lead on lap 1 and was never passed on track as he beat his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz to the checkered flag. Behind them, the biggest drama of the race came in the waning laps as Lando Norris tried to chase down Max Verstappen for third.

Norris eventually got past Verstappen with less than five laps to go, but he went off track to do so. The incident was noted by the stewards and Norris was penalized five seconds on the final lap for going off the track and gaining an advantage.

That penalty dropped him back to fourth behind Verstappen in the official running order. By finishing ahead of Norris, Verstappen's points lead now sits at 57 points over the McLaren driver with five Grand Prix weekends to go in the 2024 season.