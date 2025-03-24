Former Yankee Brett Gardner's teen son died on family vacation to Costa Rica: Officials

COSTA RICA — The 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica when he suddenly fell ill and died in his sleep, according to the U.S. State Department.

Miller Gardner's death was announced Sunday in a statement by his father and mother, Jessica Gardner, that was released on the Yankees' X account.

Brett and Jessica Gardner said their son died in his sleep on Friday while on vacation, after falling ill along with several other family members.

The Gardners said their youngest child "has left us far too soon."

On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed to ABC News that Miller Gardner died while he was in Costa Rica.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time."

The State Department did not say what city the Gardners were staying in at the time of the teen's death.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement from Gardner and his wife read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The couple also expressed deep gratitude for the support and encouragement they've received.

"We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," the Gardners wrote in the statement. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

In addition to Miller, Brett and Jessica Gardner also share an older son, Hunter Gardner.

Brett Gardner, a former outfielder, spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016, and was part of the team that won the World Series in 2009, just one year after making his major league debut. He retired following the 2021 season.

In the wake of the news of Miller Gardner's death, the Yankees shared a separate statement on Facebook, offering "unconditional and absolute" love to the Gardner family, while also acknowledging their need for privacy during this difficult time.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the Yankees' statement reads. "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the statement added.

"May Miller rest in peace," the statement concludes.

