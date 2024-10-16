National

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dead after fall from balcony

By WSBTV

Liam Payne: (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Evian)

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Payne was 31, ABC News reported.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show “X Factor.”

The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album “LP1″ in 2019.


