Former NFL star Vontae Davis reportedly found dead in Miami home at 35

Vontae Davis, former NFL cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills, has reportedly died. He was 35, just two months short of his 36th birthday.

The cause and circumstances of his death are unknown. According to WSVN, a body was found at a home in Southwest Ranches that belongs to Davis' grandmother, Adaline Davis. A death investigation is currently underway, though investigators have said they don't expect foul play.

Davis, who spent a decade in the NFL, is best known for his abrupt retirement in 2018. At halftime of the Bills' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis abruptly retired. After, he released a lengthy statement explaining his move.

"Today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore. It's more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late."

Davis was arrested two months ago in Miami for driving under the influence. He hit a truck pulled over with a flat tire, then was found asleep by the side of the road when police arrived.