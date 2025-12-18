Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family dead in small plane crash in North Carolina: Officials

(NORTH CAROLINA) -- Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family died when a small plane crashed and caught fire during landing at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday, according to the family and officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner, but "it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane."

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told ABC News five adults and two children died on the Cessna C550.

"This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families said in a statement.

"Greg and Cristine were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma," the statement said. "Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child."

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them," the statement continued. "Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him."

NASCAR said in a statement that it is "devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton."

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many," NASCAR said. "His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport."

"Heartbreaking news out of Statesville," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on social media. "Beyond his success as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash."

The cause of the crash is not known, said John Ferguson, manager of the airport in Statesville, about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

The airport is closed for further notice, Ferguson said, noting that it will take time to get the debris off the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

