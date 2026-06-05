Former CIA officer who had 303 gold bars in his home ordered detained

(WASHINGTON) -- A former CIA officer accused of stealing money from the government by lying about his academic credentials and military experience who authorities said had roughly $40 million worth of gold bars stashed in his house was ordered detained pending trial Friday by a federal judge in Virginia.

David Rush was described by a Justice Department prosecutor as a "master manipulator" who "cannot be trusted" -- detailing a damning track record of lies that the government says only grows by the day as the FBI and intelligence community continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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