Floyd Mayweather aiding dozens of families impacted by Maui fire

Floyd Mayweather is joining relief efforts in Maui.

Mayweather is helping nearly 70 families impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii this week, according to TMZ . Mayweather flew 68 families from Maui to Honolulu, and has provided them with hotel rooms for several weeks, food and clothing.

Mayweather’s connection to these families is unclear, but the impact is still remarkable.

At least 53 people have died after a fire broke out on Maui this week, though that death toll is expected to rise in the coming days. The town of Lahaina was essentially totally destroyed. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has rescued 17 people who had to flee the fires by jumping into the Pacific Ocean.

"The full extent of the destruction of Lahaina will shock you," Gov. Josh Green said Thursday, via The New York Times . "It does appear that a bomb went off. It will be a new Lahaina."

It’s still unclear how the fire started, though it appeared to be worsened due to winds from a hurricane that is passing through a few hundreds of miles away from the islands. President Joe Biden has declared a national emergency.

Mayweather is the latest in the sports world to jump and help aid relief efforts. Collin Morikawa pledged to donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes throughout the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs, which started this week in Memphis. He made six birdies in his opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.