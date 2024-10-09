Florida resident under Hurricane Milton evacuation order explains why he's not leaving

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island, a barrier island off southwest Florida, is under a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Milton's anticipated landfall late Wednesday.

Though not everyone has evacuated.

Michael Sean Comerford, 65, told ABC News he decided to stay and watch his parents' condo on the 23rd floor of a building while they evacuated to Naples, where his sister lives.

"I'm prepared," he said Wednesday. "The island is closed. I have food and water for the next two days."

Comerford said he's not the only one who stayed behind in the building, which he said is expected to suffer a power outage in the storm.

"I feel like I'm going to survive it," he said. "We're not going to get the worst of it, but it's going to be uncomfortable, given that there's going to be power outages and it'll be hot and dark."

Comerford said he wanted to document what he sees for a book he's writing about climate change, in which he talks to people on the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf coasts.

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday night, likely as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm is forecast to make landfall farther north of Marco Island, though Comerford said there is still the "fear of the unknown."

"If it takes a turn here this way, I don't know what could happen," he said. "I just don't know. We're getting all sorts of alarming warnings, but I think they're directed at the people north of us."

Comerford said he is preparing himself for "dramatic" storm surge. Marco Island could see 5 to 8 feet, according to forecasts.

"It's going to be not insubstantial here," he said. "The whole island could go underwater."

ABC News' Mark Guarino contributed to this report.

