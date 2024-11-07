Florida athletic director: 'Billy Napier will continue as head football coach'

Billy Napier’s job as Florida’s football coach is secure for the foreseeable future.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement Thursday that Napier “will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators.” Napier’s future had been a source of constant speculation this season as Florida failed to finish above .500 in his first two seasons with the program and looks destined for another non-winning season in 2024.

"UF's commitment to excellence and a championship-caliber program is unwavering," Stricklin said in his statement. "In these times of change across college athletics, we are dedicated to a disciplined, stable approach that is focused on long-term sustained success for Gator athletes, recruits and fans."

"I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We will work alongside him to support any changes needed to elevate Gator football. As college athletics evolves, UF is committed to embracing innovation and strategy, ensuring the Gators thrive in today's competitive landscape."

After losing to Georgia in Week 10, Florida is 4-4 with games against No. 5 Texas, No. 14 LSU and No. 16 Ole Miss ahead before Florida State at the end of the season. Assuming a win against the Seminoles, Florida would need to go 1-2 against those three ranked teams to finish 6-6 and qualify for a bowl.

Overall, the Gators are 15-18 since Napier was hired from Louisiana at the end of the 2021 season. He replaced Dan Mullen after Florida went from 11-2 in 2019 to 8-4 in 2020 and 5-6 under Mullen before he was fired with one game left to go in the season.

If Florida wanted to move on from Napier this season, it would have to pay a buyout of over $20 million. And a big complicating factor is also the university’s lack of a president. Former United States Senator Ben Sasse announced his resignation in July and former school president Kent Fuchs has been the school’s interim president since August.