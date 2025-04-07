Flooding danger isn't over in wake of deadly storm: 'Do not drive through water,' governor pleads

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The rain may have stopped, but Kentucky's governor warned the danger isn't over from the four days of deadly storms that devastated the central U.S. with catastrophic flooding and destructive tornadoes.

Many roads remain flooded and some rivers and creeks are at or above flood stage, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Monday.

"Do not drive through water, do not move barricades," Beshear pleaded.

He stressed that even when water is receding, it's still dangerous to drive.

Twenty people have died since Wednesday from the storms, with the fatalities spanning Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.

Two of the 20 deaths were in Kentucky: a woman and a 9-year-old boy who both died in the floodwaters, the governor said.

The governor said the death toll may have been higher if not for the swift water rescue teams.

One person last seen boating in floodwaters has been reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Beshear said.

The rainfall from these storms was historic. More than 15 inches of rain deluged Benton, Kentucky -- the most rain on record in a four-day period for the western part of the state -- and over 14 inches of rain inundated Arkansas and Tennessee.

Some rivers are expected to continue to rise this week. Up to 40 river gauges across the region are forecast to be in the flood stage.

"We’re not out of the woods yet," said Michael Muller, the judge/executive in hard-hit Franklin County, Kentucky, about 30 miles outside of Lexington.

"Stay at home, help your neighbors, don’t be out if you don’t have to be out," he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a new website, Floodsmart.gov, to help people directly access flood insurance quotes.

"It’s quick and easy and takes just a few minutes. Insured survivors recover faster," Cameron Hamilton, senior official performing the duties of FEMA administrator, said in a statement. "With spring flooding and hurricane season both approaching fast, it's important to take this first step so you can better protect the life you’ve built."

