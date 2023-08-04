Flash flooding emergencies prompt evacuations in Kentucky, Tennessee

NEW YORK — Flash flood emergencies have been issued for parts of western Kentucky and Union City, Tennessee, with residents advised to seek higher ground as half a foot of rain or more is expected in the area.

There are reports of numerous roads flooded and evacuations in Hickman, Kentucky, and numerous roads closed by flash flooding across Fulton County. Between 4 to 7 inches of rain have already fallen and 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding is already occurring.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Tennessee residents in central Obion and west central Weakley counties. Evacuations are taking place in Green Acres Mobile Home Park, NWS reported. Between 9 to 11 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 2 to 4 inches are possible. Flash flooding is already occurring.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

