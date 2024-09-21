Five Tufts lacrosse players hospitalized with rare muscle injury after voluntary workout led by alum

A dozen members of the Tufts men's lacrosse team have been diagnosed with a rare muscle injury after participating in a voluntary 45-minute workout, a university spokesperson said Friday. The workout, led by a Tufts alum who had completed Navy SEAL training, took place on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Over the course of the past week, the workout has left 12 players with rhabdomyolysis, a muscle condition associated with overexertion. Five of those athletes remained hospitalized with the condition on Friday.

Rhabdomyolysis, commonly referred to as "rhabdo," is a condition where the muscles break down, per Cleveland Clinic. It can be brought on by high-intensity exercise, dehydration and overheating, among other causes. Rhabdomyolysis can cause kidney damage, and can be life-threatening if not treated properly.

Tufts director of media relations Patrick Collins said Friday that the number of confirmed cases and the hospitalizations could still change, per the AP.

"We are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation,” Collins said in a written statement, adding that they are hoping for a quick recovery.

Collins added that, due to the extent of the injuries, the university will be appointing an independent investigator to conduct an external review. However, the school is declining to provide additional details on how the injuries were sustained until after the investigation is complete.

Tufts is the reigning DIII champion in men's lacrosse, defeating Rochester Institute of Technology in May to take home its fourth NCAA trophy.