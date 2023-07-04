Five dead, two injured in Philadelphia shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA — Five people were killed and two others were injured following a mass shooting in Philadelphia late Monday, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said two people were in custody: a 40-year-old man who is believed to be the suspected shooter, and a second person who authorities believe picked up a firearm and started shooting at the suspect. The suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and had multiple magazines, and was firing randomly.

"Officers responded quickly and showed bravery and courage," Outlaw told reporters during a press conference. "Their actions prevented potentially more victims."

Police received reports of gunfire near Chester Street in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood at around 8:56 p.m. ET. Officers responded to the scene and found the gunshot victims, who have not yet been identified, according to police.

Of the five deceased victims, at least four are male and three of them are between the ages of 20 and 59 years old, police said.

The two wounded victims were hospitalized in stable condition. One is a 2-year-old boy and the other a 13-year-old boy, according to police.

Gunshots were heard in several areas near the first location during the shooting, police said.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the suspect and pursued him on foot, according to police. The suspect was apprehended at the rear alley of 1600 Frazier Street, and allegedly had an AR-style rifle and handgun, as well as a police scanner. Another rifle was discovered in the alleyway and is believed to be one allegedly used by the second man, who police said had been firing at the suspect.

Police said they're still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and no connection between the victims and the suspect has been identified yet.

Police began canvassing the area for witnesses and camera footage following the shooting.

