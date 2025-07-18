Fire truck found in Southern California man's home, police charge suspect for impersonating first responder

(LOS ANGELES) -- A Southern California man has been charged for allegedly impersonating a firefighter after officials found a fire truck and other first responder gear at his home, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Steve Farzam, 47, was charged on Thursday with 28 criminal counts for a "string of alleged crimes that occurred between 2023 and May of this year, including impersonating a firefighter during the Palisades Fire, assaulting a first responder and discharging a laser at aircrafts," the district attorney's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"This defendant's alleged actions reflect a disturbing pattern of lawlessness and disregard for public safety. If proven, this type of escalating conduct undermines the integrity of our emergency response systems and erodes public trust and we will use every single legal tool available to hold the defendant accountable," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

The investigation into Farzam began earlier this month when the Los Angeles Police Department started looking into cases "involving pilots being struck by a laser while piloting commercial aircraft and helicopters around West Los Angeles area," according to a press release from the LAPD.

The incident occurred back on Feb. 21, when the suspect pointed a blue laser on law enforcement and commercial aircraft, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

This investigation "led to an individual named Steven Farzam," with police then filing 28 counts of felony and misdemeanor charges against him and securing a search warrant, police said.

On Wednesday, the suspect was taken into custody and officials served a "multi-location search warrant at Farzam's residences in West Los Angeles," police said.

During the search, police found two utility vehicles with California exempt license plates, police and fire light package equipment for vehicles, radios, first responder identifications, a Pierce Fire Engine, multiple rounds of ammunition, "various fraudulent documents relating to a fictitious Fire Department and other first responder paraphernalia," officials said.

The fire truck that was discovered at his home had burn marks on the top of it and was registered to the Santa Muerte Fire Department, which does not exist, officials said.

Officials believe on Jan. 16, Farzam "posed as a firefighter during the Palisades Fire, gaining access to restricted emergency zones and interfering with emergency operations," according to the district attorney's office.

During Farzam's arraignment on Thursday, Deputy District Attorney David Ayvazian said that during the Palisades Fire, the suspect "tried to badge his way into fire zones, which he successfully did at least three times -- pretending to be an arson investigator," according to KABC.

Farzam faces six counts of discharging a laser at an aircraft, three counts of assault with a deadly or dangerous weapon, four counts of assault upon a peace officer, one count of impersonation of a public officer, one count of carrying a loaded unregistered handgun in a vehicle, seven counts of perjury by declaration and one count of procuring and offering false or forged instrument, officials said. He also faces the two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a fire officer and trespassing on closed lands, the district attorney's office said.

Farzam pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday and he is currently being held in custody without bail, the district attorney's office said. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28, officials said.

Farzam's public defender said in court on Thursday that the suspect should be granted bail, according to KABC.

"There is not a substantial likelihood that his release would result in great bodily harm to anyone," the public defender said.

