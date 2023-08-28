National

Fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, two hospitalized

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Three people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash took place near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

Pompano Beach is about 40 miles north of Miami.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

