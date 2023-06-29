Fire breaks out at Tiffany & Co.'s flagship NYC store

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The flagship Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan caught fire on Thursday, months after the renovated jewelry store's grand reopening, the New York City Fire Department said.

An underground transformer caught fire Thursday morning, engulfing the store's iconic Midtown building in grey smoke.

The FDNY said no smoke made it into the newly refurbished Tiffany's store.

The store reopened in April after renovations that took more than three years to complete, according to a company announcement and a government filing.

The fire department said the call came in at 9:38 a.m., before the store opens at 10 a.m., for a fire in an electrical vault.

Two people suffered minor injuries, officials said. Nearly 100 people were evacuated from the building on Fifth Avenue.

ConEd is currently repairing underground electrical equipment.

Tiffany's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

A Tiffany's press announcement in April celebrating the renovated store called it "one of the largest stores in Manhattan."

The cost of the renovation was not immediately available but in a 2020 financial filing the company said it would require "significant capital investment."

Revenue at the flagship store represented less than 10% of worldwide sales over each of the three years preceding 2020, the filing said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

