Final batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents released

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A final batch of documents pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed Tuesday.

At least seven documents were released. Over 215 documents have been released since last week.

The records unsealed Monday included photos from Sarah Ransome, an alleged adult victim of Epstein, as well as an exhibit that mentions discredited allegations Ransome made about former President Bill Clinton, former President Donald Trump, Britain's Prince Andrew and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. She later admitted the claims were false.

The records are part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, against his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell that the two settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Neither Clinton, nor Trump, nor Branson was accused by Giuffre, or anyone else besides Ransome, of any wrongdoing in the course of Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Maxwell. Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Trump has said he cut-off contact with Epstein many years ago.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, the Virgin Group, on behalf of Branson, said Ransome's allegations against him are "false, baseless, and unfounded."

Prince Andrew has long denied allegations that he had sex with Giuffre on three occasions, as she has claimed in court records and interviews. In 2022, Andrew settled a case Giuffre brought against him.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

