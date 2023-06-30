National

FBI creates a national database to track swatting

By Luke Barr, ABC News

FBI Detective Using Laptop In His Office urbazon/Getty Images

By Luke Barr, ABC News

WASHINGTON — As swatting incidents around the country increase, the FBI has created a national database to track them, according to new information from the law enforcement agency.

"In response to the national call on swatting, the FBI initiated the Virtual Command Center (VCC) known as the National Common Operation Picture (NCOP),” the FBI said in a statement to ABC News.

Swatting, as it is commonly called is when a prank call is placed, usually saying there is some sort of active shooter or immediate dangerous situation, with the hopes to illicit a large police response which often includes the arrival of a SWAT team.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Tom Cruise have all been victims of swatting.

The new database is a "collaborative effort between the FBI and law enforcement partners to track and create a real-time picture of swatting incidents," the FBI says.

Since its inception in May 2023, the database has already tracked 129 swatting incidents around the country.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!