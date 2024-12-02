FBI announces $15,000 reward to help find missing 14-year-old girl

NEW SWEDEN, Maine — Authorities are pleading with the public to help them find a Maine teenager who has been missing for months.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to Stefanie Damron's safe return, or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance, FBI Boston's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka said at a news conference Monday.

"Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful," she said.

Stefanie was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods behind her home on Sept. 23, 2024, according to Maine State Police. She was reported missing the next day.

Stefanie was 13 at the time she disappeared; she's now 14.

Her family is desperately looking for answers, Milka said. They live in New Sweden in northern Maine, about 20 miles from the Canadian border.

Stefanie had a history of running away, police noted.

"This behavior has not been uncommon for Stefanie, which is why I think the family waited a little bit of time" before calling police, Maine State Police Maj. Scott Gosselin said at the news conference.

But "since she hasn't turned up, we slowly ratcheted up all the investigative resources," he said.

Police have spent hundreds of hours investigating, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, but there have been no credible sightings, Gosselin said.

Stefanie, who was homeschooled, didn't take any electronic devices with her and she has no apparent history of mental health concerns, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maine State Police at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

