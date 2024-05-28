Father and teenage son drown as dad tries to rescue him from lake

NEW YORK — A father and his teenage son have drowned at a lake in Virginia after the child’s father tried to rescue him, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon when authorities from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a drowning child in the area of Carrs Bridge Road in Lake Anna, Virginia -- some 60 miles northwest of Richmond, according to a statement from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office released on Sunday.

“While en route deputies were advised that the father of the child had attempted to locate/rescue his son,” according to police. “It was reported that witnesses observed the father struggling, just before losing sight of him as well. Several people went into the water in an attempt to locate them but were unsuccessful.”

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Units, Mineral Volunteer Fire, Lake Anna Volunteer Rescue, the Department of Wildlife Resources, and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS Dive Team divers helped with locating and recovering the bodies of the 42-year-old father and his 14-year-old son, who were pronounced dead on the scene.

Both of the victims were subsequently transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims but did confirm that neither of them were from the area and that their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any type of foul play.

Police say that this is currently an active investigation and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at (540) 967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466. All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

