Father killed after confronting scooter thieves with his son in their own backyard: Police

AURORA, Colo. — A father has been shot and killed after an early morning confrontation with scooter thieves in their own backyard, police say.

The altercation took place early Wednesday at approximately 4:39 a.m. in Aurora, Colorado, when a father and his son -- who currently remain unnamed -- awoke to the sound of two suspects stealing scooters parked in the backyard of their house, according to a statement released by the Aurora Police Department on Wednesday evening.

The man and his son went outside to confront the two suspects, but the thieves were able to quickly abscond with the stolen property, causing the father and son to give chase to the suspects in their pickup truck.

“The man and his son chased the suspects in their pickup. During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup,” authorities said. “The man and son returned home, at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home. One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him.”

Officers performed life-saving actions on the 49-year-old man until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived and took over emergency medical treatment, police said. However, those life-saving actions were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene in the 900 block of Paris Street in Aurora.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but so far police have identified “multiple scenes connected to the incident,” including yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered.

The suspects are currently thought to be at large and have not yet been identified. However, authorities said that they do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

More information is expected to be released regarding the 49-year-old victim of the shooting in the coming days by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office and anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

