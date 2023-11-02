National

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings (Full-PPR)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures after a first down in the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This is what fantasy football managers have been waiting for: CeeDee Lamb to show that he belongs in the best-wide-receiver tier. Lamb delivered his best game of the season in Week 8, a monstrous 41-fantasy-point (full-PPR) in the Cowboys 43-20 win over the Rams.

Lamb inhaled 12-of-14 targets in that game; that's music to a fantasy manager's ears, regardless of whether you're playing in a full or half-PPR format.

How will he follow that performance up?

Check out Lamb and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 9:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?

