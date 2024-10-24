Fantasy Football Week 8: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 8 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 8 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 8 Strategy

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 8 Conviction Picks

Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 8

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 5 preview, lineup advice

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch