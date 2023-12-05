National

Fantasy Football Week 14 Flex Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been somewhat overshadowed and slightly underrated this season. Even with C.J. Stroud being a true talent elevator (to quote Matt Harmon), Collins found himself as more of a viable flex option or high-upside bench player when compared to his electrifying rookie counterpart, Tank Dell.

Things changed in Week 13.

Collins went absolutely nuclear in Week 13, catching nine balls for 191 yards and a touchdown in a tough matchup against Patrick Surtain. Sure, his targets were undoubtedly boosted by Dell's unfortunate departure, but Collins and Stroud showed an almost unguardable rapport for the full game.

He's gone from flex option to what looks like a must-start moving forward.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 14. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 14?

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!