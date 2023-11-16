National

Fantasy Football Week 11 Defense Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette)

The Washington Commanders' defense has been a punching bag for most of the season, thanks to a weak secondary. Things got even worse after the NFL trade deadline when the team dealt pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat away. It's been hard to consider Washington's D/ST in fantasy.

But Week 11 might be an opportunity. The Commanders will take on the division-rival Giants, a team that seems to be in shambles — especially on offense.

This could be the week the Commanders D/ST delivers a quality outing.

See how the Commanders and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 11 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

