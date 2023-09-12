Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers for Week 2

It's always a great feeling when you get fantasy WR2 (or low-end WR1) numbers from your kicker. Seemingly an inconsequential position (maybe even a nuisance to certain fantasy managers) I think we can all agree we'll welcome those points when they arrive.

The trio of Nick Folk, Jake Elliott and Brett Maher all delivered 15+ fantasy points in Week 1. Folk was likely most impressive considering the Titans' troubles with finding a kicker this offseason. Nonetheless, the veteran hit all five of his field-goal attempts.

That's definitely what you like to see.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 2? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy kicker leaderboard?