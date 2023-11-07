Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings

At what point do fantasy managers accept the truth that Davante Adams has been a resounding bust this season?

Outside of back-to-back monster games way back in Weeks 2 and 3, Adams has yet to even sniff those lofty marks of late. In fact, he now has four straight games scoring less than 15 fantasy points.

But fantasy managers remain hopeful, because ... well, it's DAVANTE ADAMS.

Of course, they may have to wait yet another week for a return to form, as Adams will take on Sauce Gardner and the vaunted Jets defense in Week 10.

Check out where Adams lands in our WR rankings for Week 10:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy WR leaderboard?