Fantasy Football Week 17 Matchup Meanings: Which RBs, WRs & TEs are set for success?

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down the top matchups at the three money positions — running back, wide receiver and tight end — every week.

Best RB Matchups

D’Andre Swift vs. ARI

After a bad first half in Week 16, Swift came on late to help his fantasy managers advance into the next round of their playoffs. Swift posted 58 yards and a score in the fourth quarter alone against the Giants. He played 57% of the snaps and earned 74% of the backfield carries in this game.

In Week 17, he’ll find himself in a great spot. The Eagles will face the Cardinals who allow the second-most rushing yards and most fantasy points to opposing RBs. Swift comes into this game as a 10.5-point favorite. In similar spots as a big favorite this season, he averages over 15 points. Start Swift in Week 17.

Ty Chandler vs. GB

We were told this week by Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell that Ty Chandler would still be the featured back despite Alexander Mattison returning. He didn’t lie. Chandler played 33 snaps compared to just four for Mattison. The results weren’t great, but Minnesota trailed by multiple scores for most of this game against the Lions' tough run defense.

This week the Vikings are favorites against the Packers. It sets up nicely for Chandler to earn more touches in an ideal spot. Green Bay has allowed the most rushing production in the past two months. The last time Chandler had a positive matchup, he posted 157 and a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker III vs. PIT

Walker is coming off a poor day on the road against a tough Titans defensive line. He totaled just 57 scoreless yards on 17 touches. But let’s focus on the good news, Walker’s role was elite. Despite it being later in the season, he’s still holding off second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet. Walker handled 83% of the backfield carries in Week 16.

This week the Seahawks are 3.5-point home favorites against the Steelers. Pittsburgh ranks in the bottom 10 in rushing efficiency allowed the past two months. This matters because Walker is top-five in efficiency this season, breaking 56 tackles and averaging nearly five yards per touch. Expect a bounce-back game in a must-win spot for the Seahawks' playoff chances.

Best WR Matchups

Rashee Rice vs. CIN

The Chiefs offense struggled immensely in Week 16. Patrick Mahomes averaged just five yards per attempt in a loss to the Raiders. Despite this, Rice was still heavily involved. He earned a team-high 27% of the targets, four more than Travis Kelce. Since Week 12, Rice has led the team averaging 9.8 targets per game.

This week he’ll take on the Bengals bottom-10 secondary. Kansas City still hasn’t clinched the playoffs so expect a focused attack on offense. Assuming Kelce is still seeing double coverage, Rice should continue to earn heavy volume. Start him this week as the Chiefs are projected to score the third-most points.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT

He continued his strong second half of the season in Week 16. JSN earned 20% of the Seahawks' targets and posted 61 yards on six catches, despite leaving for part of the game with an injury. He’s beating man coverage at a top-20 rate since Week 9 and has earned over seven targets per game the past month.

In Week 17, he draws a matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh plays man coverage at the fifth-highest rate in the league. This is where JSN thrives. He earns nearly 50% more targets against man-heavy defenses. You can start him this week.

Brandon Johnson vs. LAC

Courtland Sutton left in Week 16 after running just two routes. He was ruled out with a concussion which makes his chances of playing in Week 17 questionable at best. Brandon Johnson was the main benefactor from Sutton leaving. Johnson ran 72% of the Broncos routes and earned a team-high five targets.

His average target distance was 13.8 yards downfield. This is the sweet spot for generating explosive plays but also posting consistent performances. This week the Broncos face a Chargers secondary that allows the fourth-most yards to opposing WRs. Los Angeles just allowed 130 yards and a score to Gabe Davis in Week 16. If Sutton is out, you can FLEX Johnson.

Best TE Matchups

Gerald Everett vs. DEN

Everett has been Easton Stick’s favorite target across three games. During this time, Everett is averaging eight targets per game. It’s worth noting Keenan Allen hasn’t played the past few games, and there’s a decent chance he misses again this week. Allen didn’t practice at all last week and the team has no incentive to rush back the 31-year-old receiver.

This week Everett is in a strong spot against the Broncos. Denver allows the second-most production to opposing TEs this season. The Chargers are 5.5-point underdogs, so expect higher passing volume in the second half from Stick. This correlates well with Everett seeing more targets.

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU

Okonkwo has been heating up the past month. He’s coming off his best game of the year in Week 16 where he caught all six of his targets for 63 yards and a score. Ryan Tannehill just made his first start since Week 6 and seemed to lean on Okonkwo more than usual.

Since Week 12, Okonkwo has earned nearly 20% of the Titans targets.

This week he faces the Texans. Athletic TEs have had their way with the Houston linebackers this season and Okonkwo has elite speed and great burst. The Texans allow the third-most production to TEs this year. You can start Okonkwo if you need to.

Darren Waller vs. LAR

Waller let a lot of fantasy managers down in Week 16, posting just two catches for 32 yards. But if you watched this game, you know it wasn’t all his fault. Tommy DeVito had just 55 yards on 16 attempts before being benched. He failed to connect with Waller who was running wide open in the first half.

Waller saw both of his catches and four targets with Tyrod Taylor, who will start at QB this week. Waller also quietly led the team with a 19% target share. The Giants can only improve after this awful first-half performance. Expect Waller to find more success against the Rams linebackers who allow the seventh-most production to TEs. Waller seemed to be banged up on the second-to-last play of the game last week. Track his status heading into Week 17.