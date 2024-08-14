Fantasy Football 2024: 6 RBs going undrafted with league-winning upside

Whether you're going Zero RB in your fantasy football drafts or looking for some late-round fliers, analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered with six running backs with league-winning upside who are going undrafted in most Yahoo leagues.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (5% drafted)

Herbert has averaged 95.5 rushing yards (5.1 YPC) and 0.6 rushing touchdowns during 11 career games with more than 12 carries. He was a top-10 fantasy RB during all three games he was given 20 touches last year. Herbert was also one of just eight backs who forced 25+ missed tackles on fewer than 175 rushing attempts, when he finished behind only De'Von Achane in rush yards over expectation.

D'Andre Swift's contract makes him the heavy favorite to enter as Chicago's starter, but he had missed three+ games during every season he's been in the league before last year. For what it's worth, Herbert dominated work with Chicago's first-team offense duringthe Bears' second preseason game. Swift was not very good last year despite having a favorable environment, so a change on the expected depth chart isn't out of the question either.

Meanwhile, Roschon Johnson was nowhere to be found during the Bears’ first preseason game, so he’s either injured or Velus Jones Jr. is the Bears’ RB3. Justin Fields vacated 150+ rush attempts when he departed, and Caleb Williams could lead a highly productive Chicago offense with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze joining an improved o-line.

Herbert has legit top-12 RB upside should he take over as the Bears' lead back, and he's going undrafted in 95% of Yahoo leagues.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (3%)

Wright had the second-highest YPC (7.6) among all college RBs last season. He's a super athletic back who ran a 4.38 40 joining a Miami backfield that just scored 50+ more fantasy points than any RB group since 2020. Raheem Mostert is 32 years old with an extensive injury history, while De'Von Achane is 5-9, 188 pounds and also has plenty of durability concerns.

The Dolphins traded up to draft Wright, whose ADP is sure to rise after making noise during Miami’s first preseason game. In Mike McDaniel’s system and with two injury-prone backs ahead of him, Wright could be "a fantasy football league winner" as a rookie.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (2%)

Pierce was a fantasy bust last season after impressing as a rookie, but all summer reports have been positive. Pierce was the only running back to play with C.J. Stroud during Houston's second preseason game, while rookie Jawhar Jordan played deep into the second half with fourth stringers. Pierce has shortcomings, but he was legitimately good as a rookie, and the Texans are a threat to lead the league in scoring; Stroud is already a star, and Stefon Diggs joins Nico Collins and Tank Dell behind an improved offensive line.

Joe Mixon is Houston's new clear starter, but he had missed all of camp before returning to practice Monday after dealing with hamstring/quadriceps injuries. Running backs have historically seen a 27% dip in production when switching teams during their eighth year in the league, although it would likely take an injury for Mixon to lose his job.

Still, Pierce is one play away from possibly being a top-15 fantasy back.

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers (0%)

Mason had been flying completely under the fantasy radar despite consistent reports of him winning San Francisco's backup RB role throughout summer. He's quietly averaged 5.6 YPC over his first two years in the league, and Mason worked hard on his receiving and pass protection skills during the offseason. Kyle Shanahan is a fan of Mason and unwilling to continue relying on the constantly injured Elijah Mitchell as SF's RB2. Meanwhile, rookie Isaac Guerendo is a non-factor after suffering a severe hamstring pull.

Mason is no longer a secret after dominating the 49ers' opening preseason series, which he finished with a touchdown run. Christian McCaffrey is fully expected to be ready for Week 1; he says he could play in a game today if needed. But CMC was shut down for the preseason with a strained calf, battled injuries over 2020-2021 and saw more than 400 touches last year, so he carries risk.

Mason could quickly become a fantasy difference maker if he's the lead back in the NFL's best offensive system.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (0%)

Allen scored 35 touchdowns over 35 games in college, where he put up a big line as a 17-year-old freshman at Wisconsin. He had the second-highest career Dominator Rating in this year's running backs class and has seemingly already won New York's backup RB role. Depth was thin behind Breece Hall, and Allen owns the most explosive run rate in the league through the first weekend of preseason action.

The Jets massively revamped their offensive line during the offseason, and Aaron Rodgers is an even bigger upgrade at quarterback. According to Mike Clay's projections, New York enters 2024 with the No. 1 roster in the NFL. In other words, Allen is one injury away from helping you win your fantasy league.

Deneric Prince, Kansas City Chiefs (0%)

Prince is no guarantee even to make Kansas City's roster, but he deserves to be on the fantasy radar after getting RB2 snaps in Chiefs camp. Prince had the highest Speed Score and was the No. 3 athlete among 45 RBs in the 2023 class, so it's easy to get excited about him possibly seeing touches in Andy Reid's backfield; the Chiefs are projected to score the third most points in the league this year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has only disappointed since being drafted (ahead of Jonathan Taylor!), and Jerick McKinnon didn’t re-sign in Kansas City. Isiah Pacheco had never eclipsed 170 carries dating back to college before setting a career-high with 205 rush attempts last season, so he’s hardly a sure bet to hold up physically now that he’s a lead back.

Prince is a super sleeper but don’t forget about CEH (also 0% drafted) if he ultimately gets the job should Pacheco go down.