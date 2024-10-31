Fantasy Football Week 9: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 9 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 9 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 9 Strategy

Week 9 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: Prepare for the Josh Downs takeover

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away

Storylines to watch: Trouble brewing in Houston

Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: Time to adjust expectations on biggest surprises?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 9 Conviction Picks

Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 9

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 9 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Is the Cowboys offense doomed?

Week 8 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Can Cowboys turn this around?

Is a huge Cooper Kupp game incoming?