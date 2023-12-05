National

Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

NFL: NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks-off after a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Seven kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 13 (and it took the second-highest scorer overtime to reach his number). The Dallas Cowboys' placekicker, Brandon Aubrey led the way with 15 fantasy points in the Cowboys' barnburner of a win against the Seahawks, 41-35.

Matt Gay followed Aubrey with 14 fantasy points thanks to four field goals (and an extra point) in the Colts' 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 14? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 14 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!