Fantasy Football: Two rookies headline Week 10 drop candidates

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs (85%)

He had two sloppy targets in the first half vs. Tampa Bay, both incomplete, and was basically ignored after that. His one rush went for negative yardage. With DeAndre Hopkins settling in and Travis Kelce picking things up, the unbeaten Chiefs aren't going to force anything to Worthy. This might be more of a redshirt year for the rookie. The volume is unlikely to be consistent.

Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings (20%)

He was viewed as an interesting stash-and-hold behind Aaron Jones, but Cam Akers pushed past Chandler on Sunday while Chandler didn't see any offensive snaps. Most RBs on good offenses are worth a look in medium and deeper pools, but when a back slides to the third spot on his offense, it's a clear time to cut.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears (72%)

He's been under 10 fantasy points in back-to-back starts and the Patriots and Packers are up next, both tricky matchups. The Bears would prefer to rely on their defense and running game, protecting Williams a bit.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (38%)

That explosive opener vs. Kansas City feels like it was three years ago. He has just 15 catches since, with Mark Andrews coming back into relevance. And the Ravens acquired another target source in Diontae Johnson. Most fantasy rosters can't justify carrying a stash-and-hope tight end, even one as talented as Likely.

Elijah Moore, WR, Browns (14%)

At best, he's the third option in the Cleveland passing game, and the second-half schedule is a mess. The Browns are also off this week.