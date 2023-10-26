National

Fantasy Football TE Rankings Week 8

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dallas Goedert has looked more like the Dallas Goedert we expected coming into this fantasy football season in the past three weeks. Sandwiched between a low-output day (6.70 fantasy points against the Jets' strong defense in Week 6), Goedert has a 21.70-point outing (Week 5) and a 16.20-point game in Week 7.

That's more like it.

Goedert will get another plus matchup in Week 8 against the Commanders, and he'll likely be looking to perform better than he did against them back in Week 4 (3.50 points).

Check out how Goedert and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 8 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy TE leaderboard?

