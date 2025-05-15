Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Lopsided matchups provide ample streaming opportunities

There are a pair of potentially lopsided matchups that will provide ample streaming opportunities this weekend. The explosive D-backs will face a beleaguered Rockies pitching staff, and the NL Central leading Cubs will welcome the last-place White Sox. Fantasy baseball managers could use all their weekend roster moves on those two series, but there are a few other players to consider as well.

Matchups to Target

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: The D-backs once again have one of the best offenses in baseball, which puts them in prime position to dominate a Rockies pitching staff that ranks last in baseball with a 5.73 ERA. With all three Colorado starters throwing from the right side, lefty slugger Pavin Smith (16%) is the most obvious man to add. Lourdes Gurriel (46%) and Gabriel Moreno (29%) are the other two Arizona hitters who deserve strong consideration.

Cubs vs. White Sox: The Cubs rank second in baseball in runs scored, and they should hold that lofty ranking when they face their rebuilding crosstown rivals this weekend. Unfortunately, the team's success means that recently promoted catching prospect Moisés Ballesteros (8%) is the only player to add in deeper formats. In 10-team leagues, Michael Busch (58%) is an easy streamer to add, especially with the White Sox set to use three right-handed starters. And those who rotate Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner between their bench and lineup should make sure that they are active this weekend.

Reds vs. Guardians: The Reds will benefit from working at their hitter-friendly home park this weekend, as well as by facing three Cleveland right-handers who either have limited skills or are off to a disappointing start. Managers should consider adding catcher Tyler Stephenson (34%) who would have been widely rostered if he didn't open the season on the IL. In 12-team leagues, Austin Hays (24%) and Gavin Lux (21%) are worth a look.

Tigers @ Blue Jays: Toronto's bullpen has been running on fumes in recent weeks, and their three weakest starters are on the schedule this weekend. All three hurlers throw from the right side, which makes four-position lefty Zach McKinstry (42%) a serviceable option. Youngster Colt Keith (20%) has shown notable signs of improvement during May.

Dodgers vs. Angels: The Dodgers should once against prove to be miles ahead of the Angels when they meet for a crosstown series this weekend. The Angels are planning to start lefties in two games, which gives Enrique Hernandez (8%) a good chance to hit a home run. Andy Pages (59%) should continue to gain momentum in 10-team leagues.

Padres vs. Mariners: This is a rare occasion where hitters will be recommended against a Mariners staff that is usually among the most successful in baseball. But this weekend Seattle will use three replacement starters for an injury ravaged rotation. Jake Cronenworth (33%) can be added in many leagues, and with multiple Seattle starters throwing from the right side, Gavin Sheets (16%) is also a good option.

Matchups to Avoid

Athletics @ Giants: The Athletics are likely to have less success when working away from their hitter-friendly home park, and they will also run into a solid trio of San Francisco starters. Managers should think twice before starting players not named Brent Rooker or Lawrence Butler.

Red Sox vs. Braves: Although a handful of Red Sox hitters are too good to be placed on the bench, it's worth noting that the team may not have their best success when facing Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach in two of this weekend's games. Trevor Story should be benched in most leagues, and there is a case to take a second look at Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell for the next three days.

Mets @ Yankees: Although the Mets might enjoy the homer-happy nature of Yankee Stadium, they will first need to make contact against two effective lefties and a decent right-hander. Brandon Nimmo should not be active during this series, and it is also a good weekend to bench any Mets other than Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Seeking Saves

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks, 27%: Thanks to his stellar start to the season (1.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP) and injuries to Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, Miller has emerged as the temporary saves favorite in Arizona. And this is a good time to be the D-backs closer, as they will spend the weekend facing the 7-36 Rockies. It would not be surprising to see Miller earn multiple saves.

Seeking Steals

Chandler Simpson, Rays, 27%: This one is too easy. Simpson became one of the fastest runners and best base stealers in MLB the moment the Rays called him up last month. He could swipe multiple bags this weekend, when Tampa faces a Marlins squad that has allowed 17 more steals than any other team. Jose Caballero (7%) is another easy Rays player to add if you're looking for steals.

Streaming starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Merrill Kelly vs. COL (Sunday, 52)

Matthew Boyd vs. CWS (Saturday, 51)

Michael Wacha vs. STL (Sunday, 48)

Colin Rea vs. CWS (Sunday, 38)

Cade Horton vs. CWS (Friday, 22)

Luis Severino @SF (Saturday, 33)

Landen Roupp vs. ATH (Saturday, 13)

Dustin May vs. LAA (Friday, 44)

Stephen Kolek vs. SEA (Friday, 19)

Jackson Jobe @TOR (Sunday, 38)

Justin Verlander vs. ATH (Sunday, 29)

Andrew Heaney @PHI (Friday, 30)

Jake Irvin @BAL (Saturday, 18)

José Quintana vs. MIN (Saturday, 35)

Grant Holmes @BOS (Saturday, 35)