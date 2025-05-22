Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Where to gain an edge when setting your lineup

Although this isn’t the greatest weekend to find hitting streamers, there are still a handful of good options, led by Trent Grisham, Ryan O’Hearn and Josh Smith. Things aren’t any better on the pitching side, as managers will need to choose between streaming a decent starter or targeting a low-scoring offense.

[Smarter waivers, better trades, optimized lineups — Yahoo Fantasy Plus unlocks it all]

Matchups to Target

Red Sox vs. Orioles: The starting pitchers on both teams leave plenty to be desired, and they all throw from the right side. The Red Sox do not have a lefty bat to stream, but regulars Kristian Campbell (51%) and Trevor Story (38%) could have a productive weekend for those in shallow leagues. Ryan O'Hearn (21%) is the best player who can be added from either team. In deep leagues, Heston Kjerstad (3%) can be considered.

Tigers vs. Guardians: Detroit is off to a surprising offensive start and could continue to rake when they face an underwhelming trio of Cleveland starters. Utilityman Zach McKinstry (42%) and Colt Keith (15%) are the most obvious players to add. Shortstop Trey Sweeney (7%) is a fine option in deep formats.

Yankees @ Rockies: Every Yankees regular should be started when the club travels to Coors Field to face a pitching staff with a 5.92 ERA. Unfortunately, almost every key Yankee is already rostered. The long exception is a good one — Trent Grisham (42%) has been regularly hitting high in the lineup and can be started in most leagues.

Angels vs. Marlins: The Angels have an underwhelming offense, but they should be up to the task when they face three right-handed starters who each have an ERA of at least 5.50. Lefty hitter Nolan Schanuel (9%) hits high in the lineup and could contribute in a variety of ways. Those who are looking for pure power can instead target Jorge Soler (29%). Youngster Matthew Lugo (2%) is off to a hot start, which makes him worthwhile in deep leagues.

Rangers @ White Sox: The Rangers could continue to make strides on a slow start to the season when they face a White Sox staff that lacks reliable arms. Josh Smith (25%) will be a good source of runs while hitting out of the leadoff spot. Slow-starting sluggers Joc Pederson (5%) and Jake Burger (47%) could go deep in this series.

Matchups to Avoid

Athletics vs. Phillies: The Athletics will enjoy playing at their hitter-friendly home park but will need all the help they can get when they tangle with three excellent Phillies starters, two of whom throw from the left side. Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson can remain active everywhere, while other members of this lineup should be viewed critically.

Braves vs. Padres: A right-handed trio of Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Dylan Cease should present plenty of challenges for Atlanta's hitters. And the challenges are similar on the other side, with the Braves starting Grant Holmes, Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider. There are several hitters on both teams who will need to remain in lineups, such as Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley. But overall expectations for both offenses should be held in check.

Royals @ Twins: Minnesota will roll out a formidable trio of right-handed starters for this series against an underachieving Kansas City offense. Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez and Maikel Garcia are the three Royals who should remain in most lineups.

Seeking Saves

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks, 29%: This may be the last time I can use Miller in this section, as high-leverage reliever Justin Martinez will likely return this weekend. Martinez may not get a save chance right away, which opens the door for Miller, who has collected five saves since May 1, to close out a narrow win during a competitive series with the Cardinals.

Seeking Steals

Dylan Moore, Rays, 51%: Throughout his career, Moore racks up plenty of homers and steals when he is playing well. Such is the case this year for the five-position asset (7 HR, 8 SB), and he could add to his steals total when he spends the weekend facing an Astros team that ranks second in baseball in steals allowed.

Streaming starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Michael Wacha @MIN (Saturday, 53)

José Soriano @MIA (Saturday, 29)

Patrick Corbin @CWS (Sunday, 10)

Jack Leiter @CWS (Saturday, 34)

Jake Irvin vs. SF (Saturday, 18)

Hunter Dobbins vs. BAL (Saturday, 7)

Grant Holmes vs. SD (Friday, 34)

Landen Roupp @WSH (Friday, 14)

Noah Cameron @MIN (Friday, 13)

Bailey Falter vs. MIL (Sunday, 5)