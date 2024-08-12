Fantasy Baseball: Pitching preview, best two-start options for Week 19

It would be an understatement to call this week’s group of two-start pitchers a weak cohort. There is one man who will be coveted in fantasy baseball leagues, while a few others who are desperation options. Managers who can’t get Paul Blackburn may want to pivot to the top options on the one-start list. On the hitting side, players on the D-backs and Red Sox should provide instant offense.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Paul Blackburn, 26% (vs. OAK, vs. MIA)

Blackburn has been effective this season (3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) but didn't gain fantasy attention until he was traded at the MLB deadline from the lowly A's to the postseason-contending Mets. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs in two starts with his new team, which is especially impressive when factoring in that one outing came at Coors Field. Blackburn will face two offenses that are among the bottom six in runs scored, which makes him a worthwhile option in all leagues.

Tyler Mahle, 21% (@BOS, vs. MIN)

The good news is that Mahle held Houston to one run over five innings in his first start after spending the season on the IL. The bad news is that he struck out just two batters. Those who are optimistic (or desperate) can add Mahle on the basis of his one successful start, but they should be aware that the Red Sox rank 5th in runs scored and the Twins place 10th.

Brayan Bello, 48% (vs. TEX, @BAL)

Bello has shown little sign of growth of late, as he continues to plod through a disappointing season (5.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP). The bright spot from a fantasy perspective is that he has posted a solid 8.8 K/9 rate and has managed to win 10 games with the support of a productive Boston offense. Those who are looking for 10-12 whiffs this week in points leagues or deep roto formats can add Bello and cross their fingers in regard to his ratios.

Taijuan Walker, 6% (vs. MIA, vs. WSH)

Walker will make his return from a June 23 IL stint on Tuesday, and he should benefit from facing two of baseball's weakest lineups this week. That being said, the right-hander has really struggled this year (5.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 2.0 K/BB rate) and may not even be up to the task of handling poor offenses.

Marco Gonzales, 2% (@SD, vs. SEA)

Gonzales has made just seven starts this year, but he held a 2.70 ERA through five outings before allowing nine runs over seven frames in his past two starts. With poor swing-and-miss skills (6.2 K/9 rate), he has limited upside for a week with a challenging matchup against the Padres and a favorable one vs. the Mariners. Seattle strikes out more often than any other team, which is something for managers in points leagues to hang their hat on.

Bowden Francis, 7% (@LAA, @CHC)

Francis has been more effective as a reliever (4.39 ERA) than as a starter (6.65 ERA) this season. He enjoyed his best start of the campaign when he struck out seven Orioles across five innings of two-run ball, but it would take a large leap of faith to expect him to make two respectable starts this week. Francis is a desperation play in points leagues.

Trevor Rogers, 7% (vs. WSH, vs. BOS)

Rogers struggled with the Marlins (4.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP) and has fared even worse since joining the Orioles (6.75 ERA, 1.93 WHIP). Managers would have to be desperate to stream Rogers next week, but there is at least a pathway to relevance in points leagues if the Orioles high-scoring offense could lead the lefty to a victory.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Spencer Arrighetti vs. CWS (Friday, 35)

José Quintana vs. OAK (Thursday, 31)

Tyler Phillips vs. MIA (Wednesday, 19)

José Soriano vs. ATL (Friday, 30)

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. COL (Tuesday, 50)

Ryne Nelson @TB (Friday, 26)

David Peterson vs. OAK (Wednesday, 18)

Andrew Heaney vs. MIN (Saturday, 20)

David Festa @TEX (Friday, 21)

Yariel Rodríguez @CHC (Friday, 14)

Hayden Birdsong @OAK (Saturday, 30)

Carson Spiers vs. STL (Wednesday, 10)

Jordan Montgomery vs. COL (Wednesday, 45)

Simeon Woods Richardson @TEX (Thursday, 18)

Grant Holmes @SF (Wednesday, 6)

Kyle Gibson @CIN (Wednesday, 33)

Michael Lorenzen @CIN (Friday, 18)

Edward Cabrera @NYM (Friday, 19)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

D-backs vs. Rockies

The highest-scoring lineup in baseball meets up with the worst pitching staff. Josh Bell (52%) is a terrific addition, while Joc Pederson (49%) makes sense in the two games that are started by righties. Geraldo Perdomo (24%) and Jake McCarthy (28%) are also strong options.

Red Sox vs. Rangers, @Orioles

