Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Top options are far from perfect, but can help you this week

Overall, this is a solid week for two-start pitchers. There are two men atop the list who have been red-hot of late, and a hurler behind them should also be productive. Lower on the list, there are a handful of risk-reward options. On the hitting side, the Reds and Braves will provide several excellent streamers.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

JP Sears, Athletics, 18% (@TEX, @MIA)

Small steps with his walk and strikeout rates have helped Sears to enjoy major improvements in his ratios (3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) so far this season. I’m not fully buying into the improvement, as he still lacks a dominant arsenal and struggles to put batters away. And in the long run, the hitter-friendly nature of the Athletics’ temporary home park will catch up with someone like Sears, who allows plenty of fly balls. But I’m all in for a two-start week on the road, especially with one outing coming at Miami’s pitcher-friendly venue and the other coming against an ice-cold Texas lineup.

Andrew Heaney, Pirates, 48% (vs. CHC, vs. SD)

Heaney’s season is off to a splendid start, as he has posted a 31:6 K:BB ratio en route to a 1.72 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP. An altered pitch mix is spurring the left-hander’s success, despite the fact that his velocity is down. Like Sears, Heaney is likely due for regression in the coming weeks, but he is pitching too well right now to be benched for a two-start week at his pitcher-friendly home park.

Reese Olson, Tigers, 29% (@HOU, @LAA)

Although there is nothing exciting about Olson’s start to the season, both his actual marks (3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) and ERA estimators agree that he has been solid thus far. He is unlikely to lead anyone to victory, but he should be a useful contributor for a two-start week against two lineups who have been below average in run production.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, 42% (vs. MIN, @TOR)

Williams is coming off his best 2025 start, when he struck out eight Yankees across 6.1 innings of two-run ball. He still needs to lower his 11.0% walk rate before he can be regularly considered in 12-team leagues, but he is a sensible streamer this week when he meets up with two teams who are bottom-10 in runs scored.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, 22% (@NYM, @PHI)

Rodriguez has pitched better than is indicated by his 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. His 34:7 K:BB ratio in 28.2 innings is an excellent mark, and he has been held back by a .346 BABIP. His upcoming matchups seem difficult, but the Mets and Phillies have both had average offenses thus far, making him a fringe option in 12-team formats.

Griffin Canning, Mets, 17% (@WSH, @STL)

Although his 1.38 WHIP is a poor mark, Canning has used a heavy groundball lean to limit the damage of having allowed plenty of baserunners (3.12 ERA). His 26:11 K:BB ratio should get him into the lineup in some 12-team leagues, especially when factoring in that he has average matchups.

Will Warren, Yankees, 7% (@BAL, vs. TB)

Warren has shown similar skills to Canning — a respectable, but not dominant, K:BB ratio to go along with plenty of groundballs. The difference is that one of the pitchers (Warren) has enjoyed favorable batted ball luck, while the other (Canning) has enjoyed good fortune on his strand rate. Like Canning, Warren is a fringe option in 12-team leagues.

David Peterson, Mets, 32% (vs. ARI, @STL)

Peterson has continued a career-long pattern of allowing too many baserunners but inducing enough grounders to limit scoring. He will likely do damage to your WHIP during a two-start week, and the matchup against a potent D-backs lineup is scary. Most managers will want to leave the lefty on the waiver wire.

Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles, 9% (vs. NYY, vs. KC)

Although Sugano seems to be off to a great start in America (3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP), we don’t have to dig deep to find reasons for concern. His 8.0% strikeout rate is incredibly low, and all his ERA estimators are in the 5.00-6.00 range. The quality of contact against him has been good enough to do plenty of damage, and beyond his strong control skills (4.4% walk rate) there is nothing here to like. I would pass on his two-start week in 12-team leagues.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, 6% (@CIN, vs. NYM)

By now, we know what to expect from Pallante – oodles of grounders and a depressing strikeout rate. The end result is typically a poor WHIP but a respectable ERA in the range of 4.00. Pitching in Cincinnati’s bandbox shouldn’t faze the right-hander, who will live and die by his BABIP. Feeling lucky?

[Smarter waivers, better trades, optimized lineups — Yahoo Fantasy Plus unlocks it all]

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Hayden Wesneski vs. DET (Wednesday, 32)

Jordan Hicks vs. COL (Saturday, 16)

Tony Gonsolin vs. MIA (Tuesday, 9)

Colin Rea @PIT (Thursday, 6)

Tobias Myers @CWS (Wednesday, 11)

Luis Severino @TEX (Wednesday, 43)

Erick Fedde vs. NYM (Saturday, 25)

Osvaldo Bido @MIA (Friday, 15)

Matthew Boyd @PIT (Wednesday, 29)

Michael Wacha @BAL (Friday, 25)

José Soriano vs. DET (Saturday, 34)

Tyler Anderson @SEA (Wednesday, 25)

Andrew Abbott vs. STL (Wednesday, 40)

Jameson Taillon @MIL (Saturday, 27)

Matthew Liberatore @CIN (Thursday, 24)

Shane Smith vs. MIL (Wednesday, 12)

Luis L. Ortiz vs. MIN (Wednesday, 10)

Merrill Kelly @PHI (Friday, 39)

Tanner Houck @TOR (Thursday, 47)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Reds vs. Cardinals: Cincinnati hitters should enjoy a four-game series at their offense-inducing home park. And it's helpful that St. Louis will deploy four mediocre starters during the series. There are plenty of Reds to stream, led by Austin Hays (40%). TJ Friedl (41%), Noelvi Marte (31%) and Jose Trevino (2%) are also good options.

Braves @ Rockies: The Braves could improve on a mediocre offensive start to the season when they travel to Coors Field. And with all three games coming against right-handed starters, the waiver wire options are easy to determine. Leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo (3%) is widely available, while Sean Murphy (42%) is a terrific streamer behind the plate. Jarred Kelenic (1%) and Nick Allen (0%) are fine options in deep leagues.